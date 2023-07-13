As of December 31 the Carolina Panthers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 25th in the league.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (349.8 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last season, but they won just twice on the road.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

In 14 games with the Saints, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

In 15 games last year, Frankie Luvu recorded 7.0 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL, 111 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

Odds are current as of July 13 at 5:34 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.