Friday, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-4 against the Rays.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .269.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Riley has had a hit in 61 of 89 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (31.5%).

He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 89), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has had an RBI in 32 games this year (36.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 of 89 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .303 AVG .236 .359 OBP .302 .491 SLG .416 19 XBH 14 7 HR 9 21 RBI 25 43/15 K/BB 48/16 1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings