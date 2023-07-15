Austin Riley -- hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks while batting .267.

Riley has had a hit in 61 of 90 games this year (67.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (31.1%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in 32 games this year (35.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .298 AVG .236 .360 OBP .302 .483 SLG .416 19 XBH 14 7 HR 9 21 RBI 25 45/17 K/BB 48/16 1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings