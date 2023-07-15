Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks while batting .267.
- Riley has had a hit in 61 of 90 games this year (67.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (31.1%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in 32 games this year (35.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 51.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.298
|AVG
|.236
|.360
|OBP
|.302
|.483
|SLG
|.416
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|25
|45/17
|K/BB
|48/16
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.03 ERA ranks 60th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.