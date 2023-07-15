Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (61-29) and the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM on July 15.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (11-2) versus the White Sox and Lance Lynn (5-8).

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Braves have won 53, or 68.8%, of the 77 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Braves have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 508 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule