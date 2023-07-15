The Atlanta Falcons have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Falcons and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.3 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

As the underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, won every game (4-0).

The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Also, Allgeier had 16 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Richie Grant totaled 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2000 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

