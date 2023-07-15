Jeongeun Lee6 will take to the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. It's a par-71 that spans 6,561 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Lee6 at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Jeongeun Lee6 Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Lee6 has scored better than par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score three times in her last 17 rounds.

Lee6 has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five appearances, Lee6's average finish has been 40th.

Lee6 has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Lee6 will try to make the cut for the fifth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 41 -3 275 0 17 2 2 $597,390

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Lee6 played this event was in 2022, and she finished 60th.

The par-71 course measures 6,561 yards this week, which is 453 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Lee6 has played in the past year have averaged 6,561 yards, which is the exact length of Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lee6's Last Time Out

Lee6 was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 4.13 strokes on those 40 holes.

Lee6 shot better than 82% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Lee6 fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lee6 had six bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.0).

Lee6's two birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (3.0).

In that most recent competition, Lee6 had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Lee6 finished the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lee6 recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.6).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Lee6 Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

