Marcus Helligkilde is in eighth place, at -6, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Marcus Helligkilde Insights

Helligkilde has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last nine rounds, Helligkilde has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

Helligkilde has finished in the top 20 three times in his past three appearances, and as high as the top 10 in two.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past three events.

In his past three tournaments, Helligkilde has posted a score better than average in all three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 11 -7 171 0 2 0 1 $72,458

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Helligkilde has a top-10 finish in each of his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been eighth.

Helligkilde made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Helligkilde finished eighth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,020 yards, 308 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is 7,328 yards, 48 yards shorter than the average course Helligkilde has played in the past year (7,376).

Helligkilde's Last Time Out

Helligkilde finished in the 41st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Barracuda Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 84th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Helligkilde shot better than 78% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Helligkilde failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Helligkilde had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.5).

Helligkilde recorded more birdies or better (13) than the tournament average of 6.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

In that last outing, Helligkilde had a bogey or worse on nine of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 6.8).

Helligkilde ended the Barracuda Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Helligkilde finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Helligkilde Odds to Win: +5000

All statistics in this article reflect Helligkilde's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

