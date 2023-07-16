Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the White Sox.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSE

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 16 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 27 walks while batting .269.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Albies is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 68.1% of his games this season (62 of 91), with multiple hits 24 times (26.4%).

He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has driven in a run in 37 games this year (40.7%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (20.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .249 AVG .290 .305 OBP .342 .475 SLG .568 18 XBH 23 10 HR 12 34 RBI 32 31/14 K/BB 26/13 2 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings