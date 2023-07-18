On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .264 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Riley has gotten a hit in 62 of 92 games this year (67.4%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (30.4%).

In 16.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had an RBI in 33 games this year (35.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .290 AVG .236 .354 OBP .302 .468 SLG .416 19 XBH 14 7 HR 9 22 RBI 25 49/18 K/BB 48/16 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings