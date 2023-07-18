Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .245 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 104th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 50 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 16 games this season (21.1%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 25 games this season (32.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 31 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|34
|.248
|AVG
|.242
|.323
|OBP
|.324
|.450
|SLG
|.484
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|40/17
|K/BB
|31/14
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
