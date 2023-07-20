Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (12-8) battle the Connecticut Sun (15-6) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest will tip off at 11:30 AM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sun

Atlanta scores an average of 86.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 78.8 Connecticut allows to opponents.

Atlanta's 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than Connecticut has given up to its opponents (43%).

This season, the Dream have a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.

Atlanta is knocking down 36% of its shots from three-point range, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the 31.3% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream have a 9-5 record when the team hits more than 31.3% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 3.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 87.2 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average of 86.4.

Atlanta is making 6.9 threes per contest over its previous 10 games, which is 0.2 fewer three-pointers than its average for the season (7.1). That said, it sports a higher three-point percentage over its past 10 contests (36.7%) compared to its season average from downtown (36%).

Dream Injuries