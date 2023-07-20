Eddie Rosario is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 15, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI against the White Sox.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .254.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 61.0% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of those games.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (15.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.3% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 31 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 36 .255 AVG .252 .289 OBP .324 .497 SLG .472 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 40/8 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 1

