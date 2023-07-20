On Thursday, Ozzie Albies (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .263 with 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Albies has picked up a hit in 63 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has homered in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (39.4%), with two or more RBI in 19 of them (20.2%).

He has scored in 44 of 94 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .240 AVG .290 .300 OBP .342 .458 SLG .568 19 XBH 23 10 HR 12 34 RBI 32 33/15 K/BB 26/13 2 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings