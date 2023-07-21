Austin Riley brings a three-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (62-33) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at American Family Field.

The probable pitchers are Mike Soroka (1-1) for the Braves and Freddy Peralta (6-7) for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSWI
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (6-7, 4.32 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

  • Soroka (1-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his fifth start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw three innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits to the Chicago White Sox.
  • The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 5.40 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .266.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

  • Peralta (6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
  • Peralta is trying to pick up his 10th quality start of the season.
  • Peralta will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.
  • He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 45th, 1.245 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.

