Nathan Kimsey is in ninth place, at -6, after the first round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood).

Looking to place a bet on Nathan Kimsey at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nathan Kimsey Insights

Kimsey has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last five rounds.

Kimsey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last five rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past two tournaments, Kimsey has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made two cuts in his past two tournaments.

In his past two events, Kimsey has finished within three shots of the leader every time and posted a score better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 6 -14 166 0 2 1 2 $414,200

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Kimsey finished ninth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,030 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,480 yards, 450 yards longer than average.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) checks in at 7,480 yards, 46 yards longer than the average course Kimsey has played in the past year (7,434 yards).

Kimsey's Last Time Out

Kimsey was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 81 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was poor, putting him in the 10th percentile of the field.

Kimsey shot better than 85% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.50.

Kimsey recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Kimsey recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Kimsey had more birdies or better (13) than the field average of 5.2 on the 81 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that last tournament, Kimsey's par-4 performance (on 81 holes) included a bogey or worse 39 times (worse than the field average, 4.9).

Kimsey ended the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 6.2.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kimsey finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Kimsey Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kimsey's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.