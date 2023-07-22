Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.579) and OPS (.985) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 78.1% of his 96 games this year, with more than one hit in 40.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (21 of 96), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has an RBI in 37 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 61.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (22.9%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.325
|AVG
|.332
|.415
|OBP
|.396
|.563
|SLG
|.595
|26
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|30/30
|K/BB
|22/18
|23
|SB
|21
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Houser (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.79 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .296 to opposing hitters.
