Ana Bogdan 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne Odds
The Ladies Open Lausanne field is dwindling in Lausanne, Switzerland, as Ana Bogdan heads into a quarterfinal versus Clara Burel. Bogdan has the fourth-best odds to win (+650) at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.
Bogdan at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 23-30
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Bogdan's Next Match
Bogdan will play Burel in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 4:00 AM ET, after beating Dalila Jakupovic in the previous round 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.
Bogdan Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Bogdan beat No. 267-ranked Jakupovic, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.
- Bogdan has not won any of her 14 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 17-14.
- Bogdan has a record of 4-3 on clay over the last 12 months.
- Bogdan, over the past year, has played 31 matches across all court types, and 23.8 games per match.
- In her seven matches on a clay surface over the past year, Bogdan has averaged 21.9 games.
- Over the past year, Bogdan has won 63.4% of her service games, and she has won 36.2% of her return games.
- On clay over the past year, Bogdan has been victorious in 60.5% of her service games and 44.2% of her return games.
