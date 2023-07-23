Sunday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (63-34) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) at American Family Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 23.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (7-2) against the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-4).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 55, or 65.5%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 28-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 63.6% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 546.

The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule