Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Currently the Atlanta Falcons have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +220
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Atlanta totaled 318.3 yards per game on offense last year (24th in ), and it gave up 362.1 yards per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last season the Falcons won only one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.
- As the underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, went undefeated (4-0).
- The Falcons won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Falcons Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 receptions for 139 yards.
- On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 695 yards (53.5 per game).
- In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Richie Grant registered 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
