On Tuesday, Matt Olson (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be John Schreiber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 85th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • In 63 of 98 games this year (64.3%) Olson has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 27 games this season (27.6%), homering in 7.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Olson has driven in a run in 43 games this year (43.9%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • In 54 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 47
.273 AVG .232
.372 OBP .347
.624 SLG .514
31 XBH 22
18 HR 14
45 RBI 35
55/29 K/BB 62/31
1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Schreiber makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times this season.
  • He has a 2.12 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .233 against him over his 18 appearances this season.
