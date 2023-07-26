Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .285.
  • Murphy has recorded a hit in 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.0%).
  • Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (21.9%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Murphy has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (29 of 73), with more than one RBI 15 times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 33 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 35
.299 AVG .268
.382 OBP .375
.555 SLG .545
19 XBH 16
8 HR 9
29 RBI 29
38/15 K/BB 34/16
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello (7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, July 19 against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.