A couple of hot hitters, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Christian Yelich, will try to keep it going when the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 188 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .488 slugging percentage this season, racking up 370 extra-base hits.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.267).

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (554 total).

The Braves rank second in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (4-4) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.02 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 16 when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home - Chase Silseth

