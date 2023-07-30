Germany will meet Colombia, in the middle round of group-stage matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 30 at 5:30 AM ET in Sydney, Australia.

This game will be available on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Germany vs. Colombia

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

5:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

Germany Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Morocco July 24 W 6-0 Home Colombia July 30 - Home South Korea August 3 - Away

Germany's Recent Performance

In its previous match, Germany got a 6-0 victory over Morocco, taking 15 shots and outshooting by 10.

Germany was led by Alexandra Popp, who scored two of her side's goals versus .

Popp's Women's World Cup statline through one appearance for Germany includes two goals.

In one Women's World Cup game so far, Klara Buehl has recorded one goal while adding one assist.

During Women's World Cup play, Lea Schuller has scored one goal (but has no assists).

Germany's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Merle Frohms #1

Chantal Hagel #2

Kathrin Hendrich #3

Sophia Kleinherne #4

Marina Hegering #5

Lena Oberdorf #6

Lea Schuller #7

Sydney Lohmann #8

Svenja Huth #9

Laura Freigang #10

Alexandra Popp #11

Ann Katrin Berger #12

Sara Daebritz #13

Lena Lattwein #14

Sjoeke Nusken #15

Nicole Anyomi #16

Felicitas Rauch #17

Melanie Leupolz #18

Klara Buehl #19

Lina Magull #20

Stina Johannes #21

Jule Brand #22

Sara Doorsoun #23

Colombia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away South Korea July 24 W 2-0 Home Germany July 30 - Away Morocco August 3 - Away

Colombia's Recent Performance

In its most recent match on July 24, Colombia defeated South Korea 2-0. Colombia outshot South Korea 15 to four.

Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme paced Colombia by tallying a goal each. They had one and three shots, respectively.

Usme has one goal for Colombia in Women's World Cup (one game).

Caicedo has one goal for Colombia in Women's World Cup.

Colombia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster