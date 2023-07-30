Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (66-36) and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) squaring off at Truist Park (on July 30) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Braves.

The Braves will give the ball to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Brewers will counter with Colin Rea (5-4, 4.53 ERA).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 89 times and won 58, or 65.2%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 20 of its 28 games, or 71.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 575.

The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule