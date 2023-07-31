Braves vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 31
Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (67-36) and Los Angeles Angels (55-51) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on July 31.
The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (10-8) for the Braves and Griffin Canning (6-4) for the Angels.
Braves vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 90 times and won 59, or 65.6%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 25 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 18-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 583 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Charlie Morton vs John Schreiber
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello
|July 28
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Yonny Chirinos vs Adrian Houser
|July 29
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 30
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Colin Rea
|July 31
|Angels
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Griffin Canning
|August 1
|Angels
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 2
|Angels
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Lucas Giolito
|August 4
|@ Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 5
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs Marcus Stroman
|August 6
|@ Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
