Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Brewers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .240 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 113th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- In 63.2% of his games this season (55 of 87), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (19.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 20 games this year (23.0%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|39
|.259
|AVG
|.217
|.332
|OBP
|.289
|.535
|SLG
|.427
|21
|XBH
|12
|13
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|21
|44/19
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
