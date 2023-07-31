Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .258 with 18 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Albies enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .273 with one homer.
- Albies has recorded a hit in 68 of 103 games this year (66.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (25.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (21.4%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Albies has driven home a run in 41 games this season (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 53 of 103 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.239
|AVG
|.278
|.299
|OBP
|.340
|.445
|SLG
|.561
|20
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|38
|38/16
|K/BB
|32/15
|2
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (6-4) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.46 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
