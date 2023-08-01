On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .277 with 20 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 17th in slugging.

Riley enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.

Riley has gotten a hit in 73 of 104 games this season (70.2%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (32.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 104), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven home a run in 40 games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 51.9% of his games this year (54 of 104), with two or more runs 16 times (15.4%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .308 AVG .242 .368 OBP .301 .570 SLG .434 29 XBH 16 13 HR 11 36 RBI 30 53/20 K/BB 52/16 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings