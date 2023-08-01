MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, August 1
If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Pablo Lopez and the Twins versus Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals.
Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for August 1.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-5) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Sandy Alcantara (4-9) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|PHI: Suarez
|MIA: Alcantara
|14 (79 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (135.1 IP)
|4.22
|ERA
|4.52
|8.3
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -130
- PHI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (3-2) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Johan Oviedo (4-11) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|DET: Manning
|PIT: Oviedo
|8 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (117.1 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|4.60
|6.5
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -125
- DET Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (7-8) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|MIL: Peralta
|WSH: Gray
|20 (109 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (118.1 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|3.27
|10.8
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Nationals
- MIL Odds to Win: -155
- WSH Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (11-6) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Carlos Rodon (1-3) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|TB: Eflin
|NYY: Rodon
|20 (116.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (20.1 IP)
|3.64
|ERA
|5.75
|9.0
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees
- TB Odds to Win: -115
- NYY Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (6-6) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-0) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|BAL: Bradish
|TOR: Ryu
|19 (104 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|-
|8.2
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -115
- BAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (6-7) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (11-3) when the teams play Tuesday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|ATL: Strider
|18 (98 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (123 IP)
|4.22
|ERA
|3.80
|7.4
|K/9
|14.6
Vegas Odds for Angels at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- LAA Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Lopez (5-6) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Mikolas (6-6) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|MIN: Lopez
|STL: Mikolas
|21 (128.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (127.1 IP)
|4.13
|ERA
|4.38
|11.2
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Twins at Cardinals
- MIN Odds to Win: -120
- STL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-3) to the hill as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (7-6) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|CHW: Scholtens
|TEX: Heaney
|16 (38 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (101.1 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|4.62
|5.4
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -210
- CHW Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (4-6) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Justin Steele (11-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|CIN: Lively
|CHC: Steele
|13 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (109.2 IP)
|3.76
|ERA
|2.87
|8.3
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Royals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (0-2) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will counter with Zack Greinke (1-11) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|NYM: Quintana
|KC: Greinke
|2 (11 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (101.2 IP)
|3.27
|ERA
|5.13
|6.5
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Mets at Royals
- NYM Odds to Win: -155
- KC Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-2) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Framber Valdez (8-7) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|CLE: Williams
|HOU: Valdez
|7 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (126 IP)
|3.35
|ERA
|3.29
|7.4
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -190
- CLE Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Pedro Avila (0-0) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Peter Lambert (2-1) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|SD: Avila
|COL: Lambert
|2 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (45.1 IP)
|0.00
|ERA
|4.76
|12.6
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- COL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 12.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-6) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (7-3) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|BOS: Bello
|SEA: Miller
|17 (96 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (75 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|3.96
|7.7
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -120
- BOS Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-5) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (6-3) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|ARI: Gallen
|SF: Cobb
|22 (136.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (106 IP)
|3.36
|ERA
|2.97
|9.4
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants
- ARI Odds to Win: -115
- SF Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-6) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Lance Lynn (6-9) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|LAD: Lynn
|24 (84.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (119.2 IP)
|6.38
|ERA
|6.47
|8.9
|K/9
|10.8
Live Stream Athletics at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
