The Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) will look to Brandon Lowe, currently on a two-game homer streak, when they play the New York Yankees (55-51) and Jake Bauers, who has also homered in two consecutive games. It starts at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Yankee Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (11-6) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (1-3) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (11-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-3, 5.75 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (11-6) will take the mound for the Rays, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.64 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Eflin has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Zach Eflin vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .229 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.402) and 146 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 7-for-23 with two home runs and four RBI over six innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (1-3) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.75 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.75, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.

Rodon will look to pick up his fourth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages five innings per appearance.

