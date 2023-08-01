Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, August 1 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.573) and OPS (.989) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 80 of 104 games this year (76.9%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 44 of those games he had more than one (42.3%).

In 21.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 65 times this year (62.5%), including 24 games with multiple runs (23.1%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 48 .336 AVG .328 .429 OBP .400 .573 SLG .574 27 XBH 24 11 HR 13 31 RBI 30 33/34 K/BB 25/21 26 SB 25

