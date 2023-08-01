The Tennessee Titans have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).

At home last year, the Titans were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago with the Cardinals.

In 16 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, Kevin Byard collected 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2200 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

