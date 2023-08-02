How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 203 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .496 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.269).
- Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (589 total runs).
- The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (4-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Chirinos has not registered a quality start so far this season.
- Chirinos will look to collect his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.1 innings per appearance.
- In five of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Silseth
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Marcus Stroman
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
