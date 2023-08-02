Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Truist Park on Wednesday, starting at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 57 walks and 61 RBI (138 total hits). He has stolen 51 bases.

He's slashing .331/.416/.571 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 104 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .261/.365/.590 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 17 doubles, seven triples, 39 home runs, 67 walks and 81 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a .304/.406/.676 slash line on the year.

Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .294 with a double, four home runs, eight walks and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has collected 94 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 47 runs.

He's slashed .251/.311/.453 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

