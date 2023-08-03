The Phoenix Mercury (6-19), on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-12).

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Dream vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-7.5) 163.5 -340 +270 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-7.5) 162.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-7.5) 164.5 -350 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Dream (-7.5) 164.5 -340 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Dream have compiled a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mercury have put together an 8-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Atlanta has been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in eight opportunities).
  • A total of 12 out of the Dream's 25 games this season have hit the over.
  • In the Mercury's 24 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.