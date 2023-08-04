Friday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (56-53) and the Atlanta Braves (69-37) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on August 4.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (2-1) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (4-5).

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 61, or 65.6%, of those games.

Atlanta is 37-15 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 601 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).

