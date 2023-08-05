Alison Lee will compete at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open from August 3-5. The par-72 course spans 6,494 yards and the purse available is $2,000,000.00.

Alison Lee Insights

Lee has finished under par six times and shot 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Lee has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Lee has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -4 278 0 18 0 3 $539,040

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 525 yards longer than the 6,494-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

Golfers at Dundonald Links have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Lee will take to the 6,494-yard course this week at Dundonald Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,579 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.06-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship ranked in the 66th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

Lee was better than 57% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.81.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other participants averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Lee had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.6).

Lee's three birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the field average (4.2).

In that most recent outing, Lee's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Lee ended the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Lee had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.5).

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards

