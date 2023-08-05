Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average two home runs per game and have hit a league-high 209 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (609 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.267).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Elder is seeking his third straight quality start.

Elder will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Brewers W 8-6 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Chase Silseth 8/1/2023 Angels W 5-1 Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder -

