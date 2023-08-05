The 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club from August 3- 6 will feature JT Poston in the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 on offer.

JT Poston Insights

Poston has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey six times and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Poston has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

In his past five tournaments, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Poston has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 26 -7 277 0 19 1 5 $3.3M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The past six times Poston played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 24th.

Poston has made the cut three times in his previous six entries in this event.

Poston finished 21st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Poston has played in the past year has been 165 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 98th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.70 strokes on those 44 holes.

Poston was better than only 13% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Poston shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Poston did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Poston's 15 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, Poston's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Poston ended the 3M Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Poston had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

