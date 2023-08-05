Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (106) this season while batting .262 with 59 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 66th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in 71 of 107 games this year (66.4%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.2%).
- In 29.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.7% of his games this season, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 60 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.288
|AVG
|.234
|.389
|OBP
|.347
|.679
|SLG
|.505
|36
|XBH
|23
|23
|HR
|14
|56
|RBI
|36
|61/35
|K/BB
|64/32
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (1-2) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing just one hit.
