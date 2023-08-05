Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (57-52) and the Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) clashing at Fenway Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 5.

The probable pitchers are John Schreiber (1-1) for the Red Sox and Jose Berrios (8-7) for the Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 1-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 24 (53.3%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 18-12, a 60% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 538 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Blue Jays Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Blue Jays' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those games.

Toronto has a mark of 9-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (498 total), Toronto is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Blue Jays have pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 30 @ Giants L 4-3 Brennan Bernardino vs Scott Alexander July 31 @ Mariners L 6-2 Nick Pivetta vs George Kirby August 1 @ Mariners W 6-4 Brayan Bello vs Bryce Miller August 2 @ Mariners L 6-3 Kutter Crawford vs Logan Gilbert August 4 Blue Jays L 7-3 James Paxton vs Alek Manoah August 5 Blue Jays - Brayan Bello vs José Berríos August 6 Blue Jays - TBA vs Chris Bassitt August 7 Royals - Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans August 8 Royals - Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer August 9 Royals - James Paxton vs Jordan Lyles August 10 Royals - TBA vs Alec Marsh

Blue Jays Schedule