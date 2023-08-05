Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- batting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 5 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.008, fueled by an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .587. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- He ranks third in batting average, second in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.
- He has homered in 21.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 107), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 41 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 67 games this year (62.6%), including 25 multi-run games (23.4%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|49
|.341
|AVG
|.335
|.438
|OBP
|.404
|.590
|SLG
|.584
|29
|XBH
|25
|12
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|31
|34/37
|K/BB
|25/21
|26
|SB
|25
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (1-2) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up only one hit.
