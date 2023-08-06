Allisha Gray leads the Atlanta Dream (14-13) into a home game against Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (7-20) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Atlanta, led by Cheyenne Parker with 14 points and seven rebounds, fell short in a 91-71 loss to Phoenix in their most recent outing. Rhyne Howard added 14 points and two blocks. With Aliyah Boston (19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 54.5 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Indiana lost 88-72 against Connecticut. Mitchell also added 13 points to the effort.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-350 to win)

Dream (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+275 to win)

Fever (+275 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-7.5)

Dream (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3 and BSSO

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

The Dream rank fifth in the WNBA with 83.8 points per game, but their defense has struggled, giving up 85.1 points per game (second-worst in league).

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA with 36.3 rebounds per game. On the other hand, it ranks third-worst in the league with 35.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

This year, the Dream rank eighth in the league in assists, dishing out 18.8 per game.

While Atlanta ranks in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 14.6 (second-worst), it ranks seventh in the league with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

This year, the Dream are sinking 6.9 treys per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 34.8% (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA by allowing a three-point shooting percentage of 33.1% to opposing teams. It ranks eighth in the league by allowing 7.7 three-pointers per contest.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream have been better offensively at home, where they score 85.1 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 82.6 per game. Defensively, they are better in home games, where they concede 84.4 points per game, versus road games, where they allow their opponents to score 85.9 per game.

At home, Atlanta averages 0.2 more rebounds per game than on the road (36.4 at home, 36.2 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 0.8 more boards in home games than in road games (36.3 at home, 35.5 on the road).

On average, the Dream rack up more assists on the road than at home (19.6 on the road, 17.9 at home). So far in the 2023 WNBA campaign, Atlanta is committing more turnovers in home games (15 per game) than away (14.2), and is forcing turnovers at the same rate home and away (13.2 per game).

The Dream make 1.4 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (6.2). They also shoot a better percentage at home (38.1% in home games compared to 31.6% on the road).

In 2023 Atlanta is averaging 7.5 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.9 away, conceding 32.6% shooting from deep at home compared to 33.6% away.

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have gone 6-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Dream have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 13-12-0 this season.

Atlanta has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Dream a 77.8% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.