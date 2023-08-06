Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will hit the field on Sunday at PETCO Park against Lance Lynn, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 176 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers are 16th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (616 total, 5.7 per game).

The Dodgers' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 14 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.277).

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres' 144 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

San Diego ranks 13th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Padres rank 19th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

San Diego ranks 13th in the majors with 516 total runs scored this season.

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Padres rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

San Diego strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

San Diego pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.75.

Padres pitchers have a 1.263 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn (7-9 with a 6.32 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lynn is trying to record his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.

Lynn has put together 19 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill (7-10) will take the mound for the Padres, his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings during his last outing, which came on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has seven quality starts in 22 chances this season.

In 22 starts this season, Hill has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres W 10-5 Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías - 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Brandon Pfaadt 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Emmet Sheehan Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies - Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Seth Lugo Austin Gomber 8/1/2023 Rockies W 8-5 Away Pedro Avila Peter Lambert 8/2/2023 Rockies W 11-1 Away Nick Martínez Kyle Freeland 8/4/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Yu Darvish Bobby Miller 8/5/2023 Dodgers W 8-3 Home Blake Snell Michael Grove 8/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Rich Hill Lance Lynn 8/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Seth Lugo Tony Gonsolin 8/8/2023 Mariners - Away Joe Musgrove Logan Gilbert 8/9/2023 Mariners - Away Yu Darvish Bryan Woo 8/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Blake Snell Merrill Kelly 8/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Rich Hill Ryne Nelson

