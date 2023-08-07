The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his .794 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 36 walks while batting .238.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 115th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 63.4% of his 93 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (22.6%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has an RBI in 31 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.8% of his games this year (37 of 93), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 42 .249 AVG .225 .322 OBP .302 .508 SLG .444 21 XBH 13 13 HR 10 28 RBI 22 47/20 K/BB 42/16 0 SB 0

