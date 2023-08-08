Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .297 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Arcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this season (60 of 89), with multiple hits 26 times (29.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Arcia has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (27 of 89), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.5%).
- He has scored in 34 games this season (38.2%), including 11 multi-run games (12.4%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.317
|AVG
|.275
|.374
|OBP
|.331
|.494
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|34/13
|K/BB
|30/13
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.35), 37th in WHIP (1.262), and 17th in K/9 (9.7).
