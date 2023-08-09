The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Bryan Reynolds for continued offensive production when they take on Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 215 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-best .272 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (633 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.281).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Fried has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Fried will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In four of his six total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Carlos Carrasco

