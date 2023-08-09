Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the hill, August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .275 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (50 of 80), with multiple hits 19 times (23.8%).
- In 21.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has had an RBI in 30 games this year (37.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (20%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.284
|AVG
|.265
|.371
|OBP
|.379
|.520
|SLG
|.537
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|31
|42/17
|K/BB
|35/18
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 124 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Priester makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 8.69, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
