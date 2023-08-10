The Atlanta Falcons right now have the 23rd-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +210

+210 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Falcons games went over the point total.

Atlanta put up 318.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the . On defense, it ranked 27th, allowing 362.1 yards per contest.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.

The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Falcons Impact Players

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier had three touchdowns and 1,035 yards (60.9 per game) last year.

Also, Allgeier had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (40.9 per game).

In 17 games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (109.4 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Richie Grant posted 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +20000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of August 10 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.