The Toronto Blue Jays will look to George Springer for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 135 total home runs.

Toronto is 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Blue Jays have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.260).

Toronto ranks 15th in runs scored with 523 (4.5 per game).

The Blue Jays rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

Blue Jays hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Toronto has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

Blue Jays pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.250).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 139 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is ninth in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 582.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.

The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Berrios (9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Berrios is trying to record his 13th quality start of the year in this outing.

Berrios will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad will get the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs.

Assad has made two starts of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 2.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made 20 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Red Sox W 13-1 Away Chris Bassitt Brennan Bernardino 8/7/2023 Guardians W 3-1 Away Hyun-Jin Ryu Gavin Williams 8/8/2023 Guardians L 1-0 Away Yusei Kikuchi Tanner Bibee 8/9/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Away Kevin Gausman Logan Allen 8/10/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Alek Manoah Noah Syndergaard 8/11/2023 Cubs - Home José Berríos Javier Assad 8/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Bassitt Justin Steele 8/13/2023 Cubs - Home Hyun-Jin Ryu Jameson Taillon 8/15/2023 Phillies - Home Yusei Kikuchi Zack Wheeler 8/16/2023 Phillies - Home Kevin Gausman Michael Lorenzen 8/18/2023 Reds - Away - -

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.